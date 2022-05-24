NFL will keep the scouting combine in Indianapolis through at least 2024

The rumors of the NFL scouting combine out of its longtime home in the Midwest have proven premature. On Tuesday, the league opted to keep the annual draft extravaganza in Indianapolis for at least two more years.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, the concept of keeping the combine in Indianapolis was proposed during the morning session of the league meetings in Atlanta. The combine has been in Indianapolis since 1987, but speculation about moving the annual winter event to different venues as the league has done with the NFL draft has blossomed in recent years.

The combine features over 200 NFL prospects all doing the same workouts and athletic testing. Teams can interview the players, while exhaustive medical examinations are done by all team doctors. It’s typically the largest gathering of NFL personnel and media every year.

Indianapolis holds several advantages for the events, including a centralized location and all required hotels and medical facilities being within a small downtown area. It’s a very easy drive for Lions fans all over the midwest and will remain so for at least a couple more seasons.

