NFL: Kansas City Chiefs beat Denver Broncos for fifth successive win

Kansas City Chiefs' only defeat this season was a 21-20 loss to the Detroit Lions in the NFL season opener.

Patrick Mahomes passed for 306 yards and one touchdown as the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Denver Broncos 19-8 for their fifth successive win.

Harrison Butker kicked four field goals as the reigning Super Bowl champions improved to 5-1 for the season.

Travis Kelce, who has been struggling with an ankle injury, caught nine passes for 124 yards, while the Chiefs defence forced three turnovers.

"The defence is something special so far," said Mahomes.

"They've done it all year long and they don't get the credit.

"(As an) offensive guy I want to see a lot of points, but it's great to see that defence locking down a good team."

Pop star Taylor Swift watched the Kansas City Chiefs for a third time this season amid rumours she is in a relationship with tight end Travis Kelce

Russell Wilson completed 13 of 22 passes for 95 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions for the Broncos, who are now 1-5 for the season - their worst start since 1994.

"I think the best thing we can do is just keep believing," said Wilson. "We had a chance, we've got to play better, cleaner.

"I've got to play better. That starts with me, and I know I'll respond the right way."

There was a moment of silence before the game in tribute to those who have died in Israel and Gaza.