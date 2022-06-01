The NFL’s June 1 Date and four ways it will impact the Eagles

It’s not the official start of summer in the NFL, but June 1 is a huge date around the league and will likely play a factor in several players moving on, or teams taking a risk on a huge trade.

In NFL terminology, June 1 is the final day that teams see all future prorated money accelerate as “dead money” if a player is released.

Starting Thursday, June 2, any player who is released will only have his current season’s prorated money count against the salary cap and the rest will be deferred to 2023.

Teams like the Eagles and others around the NFL will also pick up salary cap space as any player designated a post-June 1 release earlier this year will move from the active roster to the dead money side of the books.

Here are four ways the June 1 date will and could impact the Eagles going forward.

Fletcher Cox's initial release

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles shocked some people around NFL circles by risking the loss of defensive tackle Fletcher Cox after they released the 12-year veteran. Cox was re-signed on a $14 million deal and his initial release saves the club $5.3 million.

Cox will now count for over $15 million on the 2023 salary cap, something Howie Roseman must address.

Brandon Brooks officially retires

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The massive right guard played like an all-time great at times, but injuries eventually took their toll on Brooks.

Brooks retiring saves the Eagles only $1.2 million in cap space.

Brooks was originally scheduled to count for $19,439,235 on the 2022 salary cap and Philadelphia would have been on the hook for more than $15,736,472 in dead money with an outright release and/or retirement prior to June 1.

With Brooks retiring that dead money gets spread out over two seasons ($5,939,235 in 2022, and $9,797,237 in 2023).

Trade time

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Lots of trades happen after the June 1 date and a player to watch could be Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor, who could use a change of scenery.

Story continues

Had the Eagles traded Reagor prior to June 1, they have a dead cap hit of $3,605,700 on their books in 2022. Now the move becomes half that figure ($1,802,850) and more importantly, it would count toward 2023.

Isaac Seumalo on borrowed time

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

A talented player when healthy, Seumalo offers the Eagles some salary cap relief, as Philadelphia has the top offensive line in football and would easily absorb his loss.

Cutting Seumalo after June 1 saves the Eagles $5,650,000.

1

1