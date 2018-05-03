Peter King Joins NBC Sports; NFL Journalist Set For Multiple Media Roles

Journalist Peter King has signed an exclusive agreement with NBC Sports Group to bring his insider NFL knowledge to several platforms starting in July. King will leave his longtime home at Sports Illustrated, which is up for sale by new owners Meredith, although he has been a contributor to NBC for some time.

King will write a weekly Monday morning NFL column for NBCSports.com; make regular appearances on NBCSN’s and NBC Sports Radio’sPFT Live with Mike Florio; and continue to contribute to Football Night in America, the studio show.

The announcement was made by Rick Cordella, EVP and general manager, Digital Media, NBC Sports Group.

King has covered pro football for 35 years, the past 29 for Sports Illustrated. He has written the Internet’s most popular NFL column, “Monday Morning Quarterback,” since 1997. In 2013, he founded The MMQB, Sports Illustrated’s pro football microsite, serving as editor-in-chief and columnist.

King was named national sportswriter of the year in 2010, 2012 and 2013 in a vote of his peers by the National Sports Media Association.

He has worked on television for ABC as halftime correspondent for Monday Night Football, for CNN as an NFL reporter, for HBO as managing editor and reporter of Inside the NFL, and for NBC Sports as reporter for Football Night in America since 2006.

In King’s time at HBO, Inside the NFL won the Sports Emmy for Outstanding Sports Studio show in 2002, 2004 and 2005, the first three times the show ever won the award.

King has also written five books on pro football, and served on the voting panel for the Pro Football Hall of Fame since 1992.

“I’m thrilled to be joining NBC Sports full-time after working with the football crew there since 2006,” said King. “I’ve loved my time there, both in the studio and doing longer features for Football Night in America, and the chance to bring my column there felt like a perfect match to me.” I loved my time at Sports Illustrated. Quite frankly, it was very tough for me to leave. But the only place that felt like a great fit after my years at SI was NBC, which has always made me feel like a member of the family.”

King will resume his popular NFL training camp tour in July, filing his column from the road each Monday and providing occasional video or written reports from team to team throughout the preseason. He will also report for NBC Sports Digital on numerous events throughout the year, including regular season games, a conference championship game, the Super Bowl, the NFL Scouting Combine, the start of free agency, and the NFL Draft.

“Peter has been one of the most prolific and respected NFL writers for decades, and we’re thrilled to host his work exclusively on NBC Sports Digital platforms,” said Cordella. “With the addition of Peter and his Monday morning column, we now have the most complete NFL digital portfolio in sports as we stream primetime television’s number one show, Sunday Night Football; provide continuous football news and analysis on Mike Florio’s Pro Football Talk; and produce unparalleled fantasy football information on Rotoworld.com.”

As part of the agreement, King will make a weekly appearance on PFT Live with Mike Florio, a syndicated NBC Sports Radio program that is simulcast on NBCSN on weekday mornings. As in recent years, King will contribute to Football Night in America with taped feature stories that will also be made available on NBCSports.com. King has contributed to Football Night in America in some capacity since its inaugural season in 2006.

“As one of the best NFL reporters in history, Peter’s information, storytelling, and analysis make us better across the board,” said Sam Flood, executive producer and president, production, NBC Sports & NBCSN. “With Peter expanding his NBC Sports presence from Football Night to PFT Live and digital, football fans are the big winners.”

In addition to his NFL responsibilities, King will report on some of NBC Sports’ most high-profile events, including the Stanley Cup Final, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and more.

