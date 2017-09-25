NFL’s Joe Lockhart: The president should know this is what real locker room talk is

NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart roasted President Trump this morning, saying that NFL players who link arms and speak out on the issues that matter to them are the best of America — and referencing Trump’s infamous Access Hollywood tape in the process.

“Everyone should know, including the president, that this is what real locker room talk is,” said Lockhart, a former spokesman for President Clinton.

That’s an obvious reference to Trump being caught on tape talking about his treatment of women, saying that he can “grab them by the pussy.” When the tapes surfaced, Trump defended it as “locker room talk.”

Lockhart said today that real locker room talk includes the many players who have been speaking out on inequality and criminal justice reform. As Lockhart noted, many players have served their communities by meeting with prosecutors and public defenders to learn more about the system and express their thoughts about how the situation could be improved.

The NFL also takes issue with Trump’s contention that the league has ruined the game by calling more penalties for hits to the helmet.

“The president said something about wanting less emphasis on safety in the game. We fundamentally could not disagree. These comments represent someone who’s out of touch,” Lockhart said.

Lockhart’s comments make clear that the league is willing to take on the president, after the president took on the NFL.