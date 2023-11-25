NFL: Jevon Holland's stunning 99-yard touchdown helps Miami Dolphins beat New York Jets

Jevon Holland played college football at Oregon and was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in 2021

Jevon Holland scored a sensational 99-yard interception touchdown as the Miami Dolphins won 34-13 at the New York Jets in the NFL.

The safety caught Tim Boyle's 'Hail Mary' pass on his own one-yard line before running the length of the pitch.

"Nobody on this team on the field will forget that particular play," said Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel.

"There are very few players that could have pulled off what Jevon did."

Nobody from the Jets could lay a finger on Holland as he gave the Dolphins an 11-point lead following a second quarter touchdown from Tyreek Hill.

"I had to get busy. I had to show a little sugar," said Holland.

"I just got into the zone. I could smell it and then, once I made that cut, I knew I was there, and then I had to make it happen."

McDaniel, who sprinted on to the field to celebrate the touchdown with his players at MetLife Stadium, said: "Our team knows he can be the best player on the field at any given moment."

Running back Raheem Mostert scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns as the Dolphins secured an eighth win in 11 games.

They are top of AFC East with a two-game cushion over the Buffalo Bills.