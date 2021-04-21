NFL jersey numbers: What owners approving rule proposal means

What new NFL jersey number rule means for Eagles players originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Enormous, earth-shattering NFL news broke Wednesday: the league is loosening its jersey number rules.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported the news Wednesday, signaling a new era of jersey numbers for the league's players. Most importantly, single-digit numbers are no longer reserved for quarterbacks and kickers.

Here's a quick rundown of the changes:

RBs, TEs, and WRs can now wear 1 through 49 and 80 through 89

DB can now wear 1 through 49

LBs can now wear 1 through 59 and 90 through 99

All OL can now wear 50 through 79

I have a feeling the single-digit numbers will be very, very popular among star position players. The No. 1 jersey is suddenly going to be a hot commodity. (Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts snatched it up earlier this offseason, before the changes went into effect. Very smart.)

I don't think we'll see the emergence of something like the No. 10 jersey in soccer, traditionally worn by the team's best attacker, but maybe we will!

I do think we’ll see some prominent Eagles take advantage of the rules.

Perhaps Darius Slay wears his college number, No. 9 (if he's allowed to take on Nick Foles' old number). Maybe Miles Sanders throws it back to high school and wears No. 4. And I might be thinking too far ahead, but if the Eagles land Devonta Smith in next week's draft, he could choose No. 6.

It also feels like the league could've gone a step further and let players wear whatever number they want - seriously, who cares? - but this is a fun step that'll engage fans because, like it or not, we care about jersey numbers.

