NFL jersey numbers: Owners approve relaxed uniform rules on single digits
The relaxing of the number rules was passed by NFL owners, per sources. Get ready for a lot more single digits out there.
— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 21, 2021
NFL owners voted today to pass a rule that will loosen its uniform numbering restrictions, purportedly to increase “flexibility in assigning jersey numbers.”
The new ruled proposed by the Chiefs now allows expansion of jersey numbers available to players:
— QB: 1-19
— WR: 1-49, 80-89
— RB: 1-49, 80-89
— TE: 1-49, 80-89
— DB: 1-49
— LB: 1-59, 90-99
— OL: 50-79
— DL: 50-79, 90-99
With the news that this is definitely happening, players around the league have been hinting at switching their numbers.
Eagles cornerback Darius Slay joined the fray, hinting at a switch to Jalen Hurts’ former No. 2 or Nick Foles’s No. 9.
