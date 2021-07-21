Jerry Jones on Jimmy Johnson's Cowboys exit: 'I f***ed it up'

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones got a little emotional during the Cowboys' annual introductory press conference on Wednesday after he told a story about Barry Switzer learning that Jimmy Johnson was no longer the head coach.

Johnson, who coached the Cowboys to two Super Bowls, mutually agreed to part ways with Jones and the team in March 1994, and Jones hired Switzer the next day. Johnson still isn't in the Cowboys Ring of Honor, but Jones' thoughts on that may be changing.

Jones described the meeting between him and Switzer, who couldn't believe that Johnson was gone. He wanted to sit Jones and Johnson down together and "ask how you could f*** this up."

Jerry Jones' story on Barry Switzer wanting to know how things got "f***** up" between he and Jimmy Johnson is something else.



When a reporter asked Jones if he could actually answer Switzer's question, he avoided it by taking some of the blame and admitting that he should have just left a good thing alone. When he started to talk about what Johnson means to him, Jones got had to fight back tears.

“My role here, it was my job to keep it together and should have had deference to something that was working good, those are the things that come to my mind," Jones said. "We had a great run of it. He’s a great coach, and I’m proud to have him as a friend and proud to have the times that we had. We just had a great experience.”

When a reporter pointed out that Jones still hadn't asked the question, he finally did.

"I've never been able to know why I f***ed it up."

Will Johnson be inducted into the Ring of Honor?

Jones was then asked if Johnson would go into the Ring of Honor this year, he gave a pretty definitive no, but for a good reason.

As far as whether Johnson will be inducted in the future, Jones left the door open — but just a smidge.

