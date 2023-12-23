NFL Jaguars quarterback Lawrence clears concussion protocol

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars has cleared NFL concussion protocol and will be able to start his 49th consecutive game on Sunday at Tampa Bay (Courtney Culbreath)

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has cleared NFL concussion protocol and will join his team for Sunday's game at Tampa Bay in a pivotal contest for both playoff contenders.

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said Friday that Lawrence would need to be cleared by Saturday to travel with the team and the Jaguars posted Saturday on social media that Lawrence was traveling with the team.

Lawrence exiting the safety program means he has a chance to extend his starts streak of 48 games. He has not missed a start in his three-year NFL career.

Lawrence reported concussion symptoms after the Jaguars lost to Baltimore last week and did not practice Wednesday or Thursday. He did take part in Friday's workout in a limited manner despite still being in concussion protocol.

Jacksonville have dropped three games in a row but still leads the AFC South division at 8-6 on tiebreakers over the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts with three games remaining .

Lawrence has thrown for 3,525 yards and 18 touchdowns with 10 interceptions this season.

The Buccaneers lead the NFC South division at 7-7 by a half-game over New Orleans, which lost 30-22 to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday.

js/pb