Jaguars DE Jihad Ward shakes ref's hand after being called for roughing the passer

Everyone has a job to do and Jihad Ward will congratulate it.

The Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end created a funny moment with NFL referee Adrian Hill in the first half of their Week 17 game against the New England Patriots. As Hill announced a 15-yard penalty on Ward for roughing the passer — a point of emphasis in the league this year — the sixth-year player patiently waited by his side.

As Hill finished, Ward leaned in to shake the ref's hand.

It was a light-hearted moment in yet another rough outing for Jacksonville. The Jaguars trailed the Patriots, 21-3, at the time of the penalty. Four plays later the Patriots scored another touchdown to go up by 21 heading to the locker room. The Jaguars ultimately lost, 50-10, to drop to 2-14 overall.

Hill wasn't the only NFL official making the rounds on Twitter on Sunday. Shawn Smith began to announce one first-half penalty between the Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans by calling, "Hey, hey, hey."

The fans at Nissan Stadium answered with its own "hey."

Titans fans were in a chummier mood than the Jaguars. They held a 10-3 lead late in the second quarter when the pass interference call was made. The Titans won 34-3 to clinch a playoff berth.