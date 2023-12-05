NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence injured in defeat by Cincinnati Bengals

The Jacksonville Jaguars lost quarterback Trevor Lawrence to an ankle injury as they were beaten 34-31 by the Cincinnati Bengals in overtime.

Evan McPherson kicked a 48-yard field goal to clinch victory after Lawrence had to be helped off the field.

A scan later confirmed he had suffered a sprained right ankle but is unlikely to need surgery.

"Everything's stable, looks good. We'll see how he is in a couple of days," said Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson.

Lawrence had completed 22 of 29 passes for 258 yards and two touchdowns before team-mate Walker Little stepped on his right ankle with less than six minutes left in the fourth quarter.

The former number one draft pick, 24, then punched the ground and threw aside his helmet in frustration before leaving the field.

The Jaguars managed to force overtime when Brandon McManus kicked a 40-yard field goal with 26 seconds remaining to make it 31-31.

Cincinnati quarterback Jake Browning, making his second career start after Joe Burrow's season-ending wrist injury, completed 32 of 37 passes for 354 yards and a touchdown - and also ran for a score.

McPherson had slotted a 54-yard field goal with 2:28 left in regulation time to give the visiting Bengals a 31-28 lead, before converting the decisive kick in overtime.