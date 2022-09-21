NFL reportedly issues warning to Bruce Arians about his conduct on sideline before Buccaneers-Saints brawl

Just before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints got into a massive brawl during Sunday's game, cameras captured Bruce Arians getting animated and exchanging words with Marcus Lattimore.

Problem is, Arians is no longer a coach with the Buccaneers. He's now an executive. And while executives can be on the field, Arians may have overstepped his bounds when engaging Lattimore just before the fight.

During the exchange, Arians was standing on the white stripe on the sideline. That area is reserved for players, coaches and officials. After reviewing the video, the NFL issued a warning to Arians about his conduct, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. It's unclear whether Arians received the warning for being on the wrong part of the field, engaging an opposing player or a combination of both.

The NFL reportedly threatened the Buccaneers with further penalties if Arians repeats his behavior, per ESPN. Arians will reportedly "comply" with the NFL's demands, according to Florio.

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Arians and general manager Jason Licht were on the sideline during Sunday's game because the Saints did not provide them with a suite. The Saints did provide seating for Licht and Arians in the team's media pressbox, not in a suite.

This was the Saints seating chart for the pressbox last night. Note the spaces for Buccaneers personnel pic.twitter.com/i0E9nOH8qo — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) September 19, 2022

Arians was upset after Lattimore was not penalized for pass interference after getting tangled up with Scotty Miller on a deep pass from Tom Brady. The two fell to the ground, causing the ball to fall incomplete.

Arians wasn't the only one upset after the play. Brady appealed to officials looking for a flag. Lattimore and Brady crossed paths and appeared to exchange some words. Leonard Fournette came to Brady's defense, shoving Lattimore. Receiver Mike Evans then jumped in and threw a punch at Lattimore. A full-scale brawl broke out and both Evans and Lattimore were ejected. The Bucs went on to win the game 20-10.

Following the game, Evans was given a one-game suspension for his conduct. Evans appealed that suspension, but it was upheld Wednesday. Evans will miss the team's Week 3 game against the Green Bay Packers as a result of the fight.