NFL issues statement on ex-Raider Antonio Brown's status after release

We have yet another chapter in the seemingly never-ending Antonio Brown saga.

The NFL released a statement Friday night updating the league's position on the former Raiders wide receiver's recent conduct.

In response to questions re: Antonio Brown's status: pic.twitter.com/dxjdYptzso — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) September 21, 2019

The most interesting note here is that due to Brown's status as an unrestricted free agent, the league cannot place him on the commissioner's exempt list, which would essentially place AB on paid leave from the NFL until the league is through with its investigating.

"As long as Mr. Brown is a free agent, placement on the commissioner's exempt list is not appropriate," a league spokesperson wrote. "If he is signed by a club, such placement may become appropriate at any time depending on the status of the investigation."

Brown was released by the New England Patriots on Friday, just 11 days after the team signed the embattled receiver following a very public war of words with the Raiders and the team's front office.

AB has also been accused by multiple women of sexual assault in recent weeks, including in a federal lawsuit filed by his former trainer, Britney Taylor.

A Sports Illustrated article published this week highlighted the other allegation -- from a former artist of Brown's -- who he reportedly sent threatening messages to after the allegations surfaced.

For now, Brown remains in the free agency pool with hundreds of other players hoping to sign with an NFL team.

As the negative headlines continue to stack up, it's looking increasingly likely that AB has used up all of his goodwill in finding a new employer.

