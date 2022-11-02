NFL: AUG 20 Preseason - Commanders at Chiefs

On Wednesday morning, the Commanders announced that they have hired a firm to assist with the potential sale of the team. Early Wednesday afternoon, the NFL issued a comment on the situation.

“Any potential transaction would have to be presented to the NFL Finance Committee for review and require an affirmative vote by three quarters of the full membership (24 of 32 teams),” Chief NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said.

The league also apparently hopes to address proactively any speculation that Snyder has been nudged toward selling the team, based on the Mary Jo White investigation.

“Mary Jo White is continuing her review,” McCarthy said. “We have no update on a timeline.”

Last week, Commanders outside counsel John Brownlee said during an interview with #PFTPM that White has not yet interviewed Snyder.

Given the potential price of the team and the multi-billionaires who may be trying to buy it, there will likely be no issue for the finance committee. And the key word is “finance”; again, the only requirement to owning an NFL team is having the cash. No other questions are asked, such as whether the person will be good for the franchise, the fans, the league, or the game.

Money talks. And if we’re talking about someone who can pay $5 billion, that’s all that needs to be said.

NFL issues comment on news of potential Commanders sale originally appeared on Pro Football Talk