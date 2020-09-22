NFL issues massive, multiple fines to coaches for not wearing masks in Week 2

NFL fines multiple coaches for not wearing masks originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The NFL has fortunately made it through its first two weeks without any positive player tests. They've navigated the COVID-19 pandemic as well as anyone could have hoped for a sport with as much contact and travel as the NFL.

The league is hoping to keep things moving along in the right direction, and they're now coming down hard on its head coaches who aren't taking mask-wearing seriously enough in their eyes.

NFL fined three head coaches - - Denver’s Vic Fangio, Seattle’s Pete Carroll and SF’s Kyle Shanahan - $100,000 each for not wearing masks Sunday, and each of their teams another $250,000, sources told ESPN.



So that’s $1.05 million dollars in fines for not wearing masks. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 22, 2020

The Broncos' Vic Fangio, the Seahawks' Pete Carroll and the 49ers' Kyle Shanahan were fined $100,000 each, which is a huge number for simply not wearing a mask.

Not only that, but the NFL also fined each coach's team an additional $250,000, meaning between the three instances, over a million dollars were paid.

This is a pretty clear sign that the NFL is going to take mask-wearing seriously, and they've now sent a message to the rest of the league just how much they are willing to enforce their safety policies.