NFL investigating whether Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers broke COVID-19 protocols

The NFL will conduct an investigation into whether Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers properly followed COVID-19 protocols and whether he will be subject to any punishments over the matter.

In a statement issued through a spokesman, the NFL said, “The primary responsibility for enforcement of the COVID-19 protocols within club facilities rests with each club. Failure to properly enforce the protocols has resulted in discipline being assessed against individual clubs in the past. The league is aware of the current situation in Green Bay and will be reviewing the matter with the Packers.”

Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. The quarterback is not considered vaccinated by the NFL's standards, a person with knowledge of the situation told USA TODAY Sports, meaning Rodgers will miss Sunday’s game in Kansas City against the Chiefs. The person spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the situation.

Rodgers isn’t eligible to return to action until Saturday, Nov. 13, according to league protocol for unvaccinated players.

If Rodgers were to have any COVID-19 symptoms, at least 24 hours would have had to have passed from the last signs, and he would be required to show two negative tests 24 hours apart to receive clearance to return to action.

OPINION: Aaron Rodgers lied about being vaccinated and being a team player

MORE: Aaron Rodgers isn't vaccinated, but did he break NFL COVID-19 protocols?

JORDAN LOVE: Four things to know about Aaron Rodgers' replacement for Packers

Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers reacts against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at TIAA Bank Field on September 12, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Rodgers watched all three of his team's preseason games in street clothes without a mask and has not worn a mask to news conferences, which are conducted indoors at the Packers facility. Over the weekend, he was seen at an indoor Halloween party without a mask. League protocols also prohibit unvaccinated players from frequenting night clubs or bars.

Story continues

A person familiar with the situation, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the situation, told USA TODAY Sports that Rodgers had followed requirements that non-vaccinated players receive daily testing for COVID-19. It was unclear whether he had traveled separately to games and if he had abstained from partaking in meals with teammates, both of which are additional requirements for those who are not vaccinated.

Unvaccinated players are subject to fine for refusing to adhere to guidelines. A repeat violator can be fined as much as one week of salary and face a suspension of up to four games.

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Mike Jones on Twitter @ByMikeJones.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Aaron Rodgers: NFL investigating whether QB broke COVID protocols