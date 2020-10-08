NFL investigating Titans for multiple workouts that violated COVID-19 protocols

The September 30 workout at a local high school may not have been the only time that multiple Titans players got together after a COVID-19 outbreak hit the roster.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that the NFL and NFL Players Association are now investigating multiple unauthorized workouts in which Titans players got together to practice, in violation of safety guidelines, after the team facility closed because of the outbreak.

The total number of players involved is unclear, but reports indicate that it was a significant number.

At this point it’s unclear how the NFL is going to handle the mess in Tennessee, but the players involved in the workouts could face league discipline, as could the franchise in the form of fines and/or lost draft picks, and coach Mike Vrabel and General Manager Jon Robinson could face league discipline as well.

Two more Titans players were revealed to have tested positive today, and it is unclear whether the Titans will be able to play their regularly scheduled game against the Bills on Sunday.

