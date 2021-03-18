NFL investigating sexual assault allegations filed against potential Jets trade target Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson runs against Jets 2018

A third sexual assault lawsuit has now been filed against Deshaun Watson, with attorney Tony Buzbee claiming that there are nine total cases against the Texans quarterback.

The NFL is now involved in the matter, as the league announced that they are launching a formal investigation on the issue under the league's personal conduct policy.

The Texans released the following statement on Thursday afternoon:

"The NFL informed us today that they will conduct an investigation into the allegations made in the civil lawsuits filed against Deshaun Watson. We will stay in close contact with the league as they do.

'We continue to take this and all matters involving anyone with the Houston Texans organization seriously. We do not anticipate making any additional statements until the NFL's investigation concludes."







Watson has previously addressed the issue via his own statement on social media.

"As a result of a social media post by a publicity-seeking plaintiff's lawyer, I recently became aware of a lawsuit that has apparently been filed against me," Watson wrote. "I have not yet seen the complaint, but I know this: I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect. The plaintiff's lawyer claims that this isn't about money, but before filing suit he made a baseless six-figure settlement demand, which I quickly rejected. Unlike him, this isn't about money for me -- it's about clearing my name, and I look forward to doing that."



As the Jets continue to take their time in decided on their QB situation for 2021 and beyond, Watson's name has long been linked as a possible target for Gang Green.