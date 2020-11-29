NFL investigating Ravens for COVID-19 protocol violations
The Ravens have had perhaps the most well-known COVID-19 outbreak of the season. But that might not be the only black eye for the franchise. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the NFL is investigating the Ravens for COVID-19 protocol violations. Baltimore put six more players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday before seeing tight end Mark Andrews and outside linebacker Matthew Judon test positive on Sunday. With Andrews and Judon testing positive, the Ravens will have a minimum of 22 players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list