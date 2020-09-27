The NFL’s strict rules about who may or may not have access to locker rooms during the COVID-19 pandemic can come with penalties for teams that violate the policies, and the Raiders are currently in the league’s crosshairs.

A previous report said an unnamed team was being investigated over locker room access violations, and that team is the Raiders, according to ESPN.

The Raiders were already fined, as was coach Jon Gruden individually, for Monday night violations of the rules requiring coaches to wear masks. Now the Raiders are also being investigated for an unauthorized team employee entering the locker room after the game.

In an attempt to limit exposure to the coronavirus, NFL teams may have no more than 40 employees enter the locker room, and those employees must be limited to coaches, medical staff, equipment staff, the G.M., one security personnel and one media relations personnel, plus up to three ownership representatives. The NFL believes an employee who doesn’t fit into those categories was in the locker room after the game.

NFL investigating Raiders over locker room breach of COVID-19 rules originally appeared on Pro Football Talk