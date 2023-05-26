NFL investigating fifth Lions player for potential gambling violation, per report

Report: NFL investigating fifth Lions player for potential gambling violation originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Detroit Lions may not be off the hook for gambling violations just yet.

The NFL is investigating another player from the team’s 2022 roster for potentially breaking the league’s gambling rules, Kalyn Kahler of The Athletic reported on Friday.

Kahler wrote that the unnamed player currently under investigation “was not a prominent member of the 2022 team.”

The news comes just over a month after the NFL suspended four Lions players and another from the Washington Commanders for violating its gambling policy.

Lions safety C.J. Moore, Lions wideout Quintez Cephus and Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney were all suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games during the 2022 season. Lions wideouts Jameson Williams and Stanley Berryhill each got six-game suspensions for betting on non-NFL games from a team facility.

Detroit immediately released Moore and Cephus and later released Berryhill on May 9.

The NFL’s gambling policy prohibits players, team staff and league staff from placing sports bets from any league facility.