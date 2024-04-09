NFL introducing new position-specific helmets in 2024

The NFL has unveiled a dozen new helmets for players to choose from in 2024, 8 of which are specifically for quarterbacks and linemen on both sides of the ball. Helmets for quarterbacks are meant to limit the impact to the back of the head when falling backwards. Offensive and defensive linemen collide every snap, so their helmets are meant to protect the front of the head. New Orleans Saints players have been quick to adopt these new equipment options in the past, so we may see more of them this season.

Quarterbacks and linemen are the only positions with helmets catered to them, with hopes wide receivers and defensive backs join this group in 2025. Linebackers and running backs being left out feels on par with how the NFL views the positions. They aren’t viewed as valuable financially. Despite being two of the most violent positions, they aren’t next up for specially designed helmets.

This isn’t the first rollout of position specific helmets, rather a rollout of new models. Last year, only nine quarterbacks and 20 linemen took advantage of these choices. Six of the new helmets have been deemed safe enough to not need the Guardian Cap worn by players in practice. There’s a hope the chance to ditch the Guardian Cap will make more players wear the new helmet. We’ll see whether any Saints players make the switch when practices pick up this summer.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire