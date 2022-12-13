NFL Insider on Zach Wilson's status, Jets 'sluggish' starts, Elijah Moore under utilized? | SportsNite

On SportsNite, Eamon McAnaney is joined by SNY NFL Insider Connor Hughes, who points out the Jets have made things difficult for themselves with "sluggish" starts in games throughout the season, not just their last two losses to Minnesota and Buffalo. He feels Zach Wilson will be elevated to the backup role from the inactive list because veteran Joe Flacco has become a "liability" at this point in his career. Connor also touches on wide receiver Elijah Moore being under utilized in favor Braxton Berrios and that Moore should be running those jet sweeps, misdirection and screen plays, but the coaching staff feels more comfortable with Berrios in that role.