SNY

In this Jets news conference, veteran linebacker C.J. Mosley shared his disappointment on the Jets loss in Seattle, eliminating them from playoff contention. Mosley: "we can make excuses, point to whatever as a team, we didn't do it." He admitted the uncertainty at quarterback played a role in the team's demise. "You want consistency in one of the most important positions in building a team." Mosley though added, "we got today and tomorrow to get it out of our system, we still got one game to play."