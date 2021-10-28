NFL Insider on why Mike White is Jets starter, C.J. Mosley, Jarrad Davis returning | Ralph Vacchiano
SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano and SNY Jets Reporter Jeane Coakley discuss why the New York Jets are choosing to start QB Mike White against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8 instead of veteran Joe Flacco. Jeane and Ralph also talk about LBs C.J. Mosley and Jarrad Davis returning this week and how it will boost the Jets' depleted linebacker group.