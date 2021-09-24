Why Giants will win, cover spread vs Falcons in Week 3 | NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano

SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano explains why he believes the New York Giants will get their first win of the 2021 season in Week 3 vs the Atlanta Falcons and cover the three point spread.

About Ralph Vacchiano:
Ralph Vacchiano, award-winning sports reporter and columnist, joined SNY in 2016 as its NFL Insider. Vacchiano covers the Giants and Jets beats for SNY.tv, co-hosts "The Tailgate," and is a regular contributor to "GEICO SportsNite." Vacchiano came to SNY following 15 years as the New York Giants beat writer and columnist for the New York Daily News.

