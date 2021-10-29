NFL Insider on why Giants will cover the spread against Chiefs | Ralph Vacchiano
SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano explains why he's taking the Giants to cover the 10-point spread against the Kansas City Chiefs but doesn't have them winning outright.
SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano explains why he's taking the Giants to cover the 10-point spread against the Kansas City Chiefs but doesn't have them winning outright.
New York Giants coach Joe Judge made a good point about the struggling Kansas City Chiefs this week when he was asked whether the rest of the league had finally caught up to the two-time defending AFC champs. Nah, the truth is Hill remains one of the fastest players in the league.
See who the experts around the league are taking in a Week 8 matchup between the New York Giants and Kansas City Chiefs.
SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano explains why he's picking the Cincinnati Bengals over the Jets this week especially with Corey Davis doubtful to play.
The New York Giants face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season. Here's SNY's pick and prediction...
Three starters in the secondary are all questionable for Sunday, while Andrew Whitworth and Sebastian Joseph-Day have already been ruled out
If the 49ers want to use quarterback Trey Lance against the Bears this weekend, he’ll be available. Lance did not get an injury designation on Friday’s injury report, which puts him on track to be on the active roster after missing last Sunday’s game with a knee injury. Lance last played when he started against [more]
Some more good news on the injury front.
Joe Burrow's full-season numbers? Outstanding.
The Bears released their final injury report ahead of Sunday's game vs. the 49ers, where Khalil Mack will miss his first game since 2018.
Here are five teams that various NFL sources believe could be in the mix for Giants tight end Evan Engram.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers lost one of his top targets when tight end Robert Tonyan suffered a torn ACL.
Dak Prescott wants to play. He’s prepared to play. But will he play? The Cowboys quarterback said Thursday that a final decision on his availability won’t come until Saturday. So it comes as no surprise that the Cowboys list Prescott as questionable for Sunday Night Football. “We’re still very optimistic about it, and will see [more]
Tonyan exited Thursday night's game with a knee injury.
Conference title races are beginning to materialize and the first College Football Playoff rankings are on tap for next week.
The Packers needed everyone to win on Thursday night.
Fox captured an instantly-memed shot of a bewildered Aaron Rodgers on the ground after getting hit (deemed roughing the passer) on a touchdown pass.
The man knows how to play wide receiver. The man knows how to catch passes. It’s what makes it all even more baffling.
The Chiefs have more than one thing to fix amid their 3-4 start this season, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes turned the attention to one particular place this week.
This Thanksgiving Day features three must-watch NFL games that you don’t want to miss. See below for the full 2021 Thanksgiving Day Schedule including teams playing and how to watch every game. First, the Chicago Bears head to Ford Field to take on the Detroit Lions in Michigan (12:30 p.m. ET) followed by a matchup
Arizona's Jonathan Ward was stabilized on a stretcher after a violent kickoff collision.