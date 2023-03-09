NFL insider ‘wholeheartedly’ believes Panthers will trade up for a QB

The Carolina Panthers’ hellbent hunt for a quarterback is making believers out of everyone, including Albert Breer.

In his mailbag column from Wednesday, the senior NFL reporter was asked about Carolina and their intentions to address the blackhole under center. While Breer said he’s not exactly sure which 2023 draft prospect is the apple of their eye, he did say that he’s convinced they’re on the way up for one.

He writes:

I don’t know which quarterback they love. But right now, based on cost, I think a trade to the third pick might be more likely for Carolina than No. 1. I bet the Panthers have three they like enough to where they’d be comfortable with that—and I do wholeheartedly believe they’re moving up.

Those three, according to FOX Charlotte’s Will Kunkel, could very well be Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud and Kentucky’s Will Levis. Anthony Richardson, while incredibly impressive in Indianapolis, may still be too raw for Carolina’s liking.

Whoever they make a move on, the aggressive Panthers seem destined to get in position for their guy.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire