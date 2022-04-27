NFL Insider unveils his final NFL mock draft Top Ten | SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano
SNY NFL insider Ralph Vacchiano reveals his final NFL mock draft Top Ten, prior to the festivities beginning in Las Vegas on Thursday night. With the Jets and Giants owning four of the top ten picks, Ralph discusses various scenarios for the locals and moves they might make, if the opportunity presents itself. He says the key could be the Houston Texans selection at number three, which will dictate the rest of the first round.