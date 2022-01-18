NFL Insider on Giants' GM search timeline, head coach options | Inside Out | SportsNite

On SportsNite, SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano provides an update on the latest on the New York Giants search for GM and touches on the impact on the head coach vacancy. Vacchiano also takes a closer look at Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and the timeline for the Giants hiring a GM. Watch more SportsNite: https://sny.tv/shows/sportsnite About SportsNite: SportsNite takes viewers inside all things New York sports by discussing the latest sports news of the night.