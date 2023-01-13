NFL insider thinks Texans could be team to watch to hire Nick Caley

New England Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley could become a prime candidate for an offensive coordinator position, and that opportunity could come outside of New England.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano named Caley as a candidate to watch for the Houston Texans offensive coordinator job.

Caley first came to the Patriots in 2015 as an offensive assistant. He held the position until the 2016 season, before moving to tight ends coach. He has worked with the tight ends since 2017, and he has also done work with the fullbacks.

He was initially going to join Josh McDaniels’ staff in Las Vegas. However, the Patriots blocked him from making that move. Now, he is a prime candidate for a much bigger role, as noted by Graziano.

“Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon impressed the Texans in interviews last year and should be a strong candidate for the job again this year. If he does get that job, I’ve been told one of the names to watch for his offensive coordinator is Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley, who has a connection with Texans GM Nick Caserio from Caserio’s time in New England.”

Caley received praise from the tight ends as recently as last year. Jonnu Smith sang Caley’s praises during training camp this past July, due to his work ethic and preparedness.

This could be one of the bigger storylines to watch in what will surely be a busy offseason for New England. Change is coming for the Patriots, but what that looks like remains to be seen.

