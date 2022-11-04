NFL Insider talks Denzel Mims becoming a bigger part of the Jets offensive game plan | SNY NFL Insider

Jets reporter Jeane Coakley and SNY NFL Insider Connor Hughes look at he long road wide receiver Denzel Mims has traveled to once again, become part of the Jets offensive game plan. Connor says head coach Robert Saleh saw a noticeable difference in Mims' preparation three weeks ago and a renewed sense of motivation. They also touch on the expectation that Elijah Moore will be considerably more involved when the Jets face the first place Buffalo Bills on Sunday, as he looks to re-establish the chemistry he had with Zach Wilson last season.