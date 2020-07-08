NFL insider takes strong stance on Deshaun Watson-to-Patriots rumors

New England Patriots fans are always thinking ahead.

Even after the Patriots reportedly signed Cam Newton to a one-year contract following Tom Brady's departure, some fans are wondering who New England's quarterback will be in 2021 if Newton doesn't re-sign.

Specifically, some fans want to know if Deshaun Watson is a possibility. The Houston Texans QB criticized his team for trading star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in March, after all, which sparked rumblings of a potential trade.

The Athletic's Jay Glazer dumped a bucket of cold water on Watson-to-the-Patriots, however.

"Watson will be with the Houston Texans for a good decade or so. He ain't going anywhere," Glazer wrote Wednesday in his NFL mailbag. "There is absolutely no shot that will ever happen."

There's a line for the "Freezing Cold Takes" Twitter account to save for future reference.

Glazer makes a compelling argument: The Patriots still are confident in second-year QB Jarrett Stidham, per Glazer, and could have their "quarterback of the future" if he beats out Newton for the starting job. If Newton wins the job, Stidham has another year to develop under Bill Belichick, Josh McDaniels and new quarterbacks coach Jedd Fisch before potentially taking the reins in 2021.

That said, no one would have predicted at this point last year that Newton would be a Patriot. After acquiring high-profile stars like Josh Gordon, Antonio Brown and Newton, New England has proven that no player is completely off the table.

Watson is in a much different situation than those three players: The 24-year-old is one of the best young QBs in football and should command a massive contract after his rookie deal expires in 2022. The Texans very well may give Watson that contract and keep him in Houston for years to come.

If this offseason has taught us anything, though, it's to expect the unexpected.

