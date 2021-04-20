NFL insider suggests Patriots should trade up for Alabama WR DeVonta Smith

The New England Patriots may have invested in their pass-catching talent during free agency, but it’s possible the team isn’t done adding more players who can contribute in 2021.

NFL Network insider Peter Schrager made a bold prediction about the 2021 NFL draft. In a mock draft, he suggested Bill Belichick could trade up to build out his arsenal of pass-catchers for the upcoming season.

“Everyone seems to think Philadelphia is looking to trade up into the top 10, but I believe the Eagles are a prime team to trade down, looking to squeeze out another first-round pick for next year — giving them potentially four in 2022 — or an additional second-rounder in 2021. New England gives up its second-round pick (No. 46) to move up three spots for the Heisman-winning, Nick Saban-endorsed star WR1,” Schrager wrote.

Here’s what Schrager said about the mock draft on “Good Morning Football.”

The @Patriots trade UP in @PSchrags Mock Draft… for a WR? @PSchrags explains why Alabama WR DeVonta Smith could be the man for New England, and why they’d move up three spots to grab him. pic.twitter.com/du36IEJXnl — GMFB (@gmfb) April 20, 2021

But what about quarterback? Well, it seems Belichick would be content to simply arm Cam Newton with an embarassment of riches, rather than seek out the quarterback’s eventual replacement.