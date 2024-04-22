Advertisement

NFL insider suggests MSU DB Malik Spencer could be a first round pick next year

Robert Bondy
·1 min read

One NFL insider believes Spartans defensive back Malik Spencer could end up as a first-round pick next year.

Spencer just wrapped spring ball this past weekend and is a lock to be a key player for the Spartans next year. He apparently is also starting to pick up some attention from NFL teams across the league.

Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report put out a tweet this weekend that stated Spencer could find himself landing in the first round in next year’s NFL Draft. Here’s what Schultz had to say about Spencer:

In his first two seasons at Michigan State, Spencer appeared in 17 games. He has recorded 77 total tackles and has defended six passes as well.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire