NFL insider suggests MSU DB Malik Spencer could be a first round pick next year

One NFL insider believes Spartans defensive back Malik Spencer could end up as a first-round pick next year.

Spencer just wrapped spring ball this past weekend and is a lock to be a key player for the Spartans next year. He apparently is also starting to pick up some attention from NFL teams across the league.

Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report put out a tweet this weekend that stated Spencer could find himself landing in the first round in next year’s NFL Draft. Here’s what Schultz had to say about Spencer:

Have asked a couple scouts about names to watch for the 2025 NFL Draft. Michigan State DB Malik Spencer has come up – 6-1, 205-pounder with quickness and athleticism. Had 72 tackles and 6 PBUs last season for the Spartans. Spencer has a shot to elevate himself into the 1st-round… pic.twitter.com/sgIVDCJF0a — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 20, 2024

In his first two seasons at Michigan State, Spencer appeared in 17 games. He has recorded 77 total tackles and has defended six passes as well.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire