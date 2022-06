The AV Club

While there’s certainly no shortage of Led Zeppelin covers available on the internet, too many of the tribute acts behind them stop short of properly dedicating themselves to replicating their musical heroes. Sure, there are people out there willing to perform the band’s songs while dressed as Transformers, in groups composed of child percussionists, or as soloists who can play every instrument on “Black Dog” at once, but even the most devoted cover artists, as we’ve learned in the past, don’t n