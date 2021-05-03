NFL insider says Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson may not play this season and his career in Houston may be over

Tyler Lauletta
·2 min read
Deshaun Watson
Deshaun Watson. AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

  • The Houston Texans used their first pick in the draft on Stanford quarterback Davis Mills.

  • Starting quarterback Deshaun Watson faces 22 lawsuits accusing him of sexual misconduct.

  • ESPN's Adam Schefter says some in league circles believe Watson will not play in the coming season.

The Houston Texans may be preparing to move on from quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Over the weekend, the Texans used their first pick of the 2021 NFL Draft - the 67th overall selection - on Stanford quarterback Davis Mills.

For a team with so many needs across the roster, using their first selection on a quarterback was quite a statement and seemed to indicate that Watson's time in Houston may be over.

Watson is facing 22 civil lawsuits from women accusing him of sexual misconduct. Due to the ongoing investigations, it's unclear whether he'll be eligible to play during the 2021 season.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Texans picking Mills fits into a belief held by some league sources that Watson has played his last game in Houston.

"The Texans used their first pick in the draft on a quarterback, the 67th overall selection," Schefter said. "They could say it's the best player on the board, or whatever they want, but the fact of the matter is there are people in league circles who believe Deshaun Watson will not play this season. There are some people who believe his career in Houston is over, and the Texans know they face a tremendous amount of quarterback uncertainty, which is why they used the third-round pick on Davis Mills."

Mills will join the Texans quarterback room with Watson, Tyrod Taylor, and Ryan Finley. Should Watson be done in Houston, there should be a competition for the starting job.

Read the original article on Insider

