NFL insider says Richard Sherman is open to returning to the Seahawks

Jacob Camenker
·2 min read
NFL insider says Richard Sherman is open to returning to the Seahawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Richard Sherman was one of the best defensive players on the Seattle Seahawks team that won Super Bowl 48 over the Denver Broncos. The vocal, physical defensive back has been one of the league's best over the last decade, and he was a key part of the Legion of Boom.

Now 32, Sherman is entering the latter stages of his career and is coming off a season that saw him play in just five games. He's lingering on the free-agent market, but some team figures to sign him in the hopes that he can still be a strong outside starter.

Could that team be the Seahawks? NFL Network's Tom Pelissero thinks it's possible during a recent appearance on Good Morning Football.

Here's what I can tell you. Richard Sherman is open to returning to Seattle. I believe the Seahawks would also be open to having Sherman back. This is not like Earl Thomas when it was really acrimonious at the end. These are just two sides where it came time [to go in different directions].

Tom Pelissero on Good Morning Football

Sherman, of course, went to the San Francisco 49ers and helped lead them to a Super Bowl appearance in 2020. He was injured for much of last season, but if he can get healthy, he still has something left in the tank.

As Pelissero pointed out, though, there is one potential issue with Sherman. What will it cost to land him?

"The issue is going to be the money," Pelissero said. "Seattle lost Shaquill Griffin to Jacksonville in free agency. They did sign Ahkello Witherspoon. They've been tight up against the cap. Sherman has made a lot of money, he's not going to play for pennies."

However, even if the sides are far off in potential negotiations now, that could change down the line depending on what type of interest Sherman draws.

"If we get another couple weeks or a month or a couple of months down the line past the draft and Sherman's still sitting out there, it would not be that big of a surprise," Pelissero said.

The longer Sherman lingers, the better the chance is that he could return to Seattle. Of course, nothing is guaranteed, but Sherman is surely a player to watch for the Seahawks as the offseason continues.

And if Seattle can land him, he and Witherspoon should do a good job helping to compensate for the absence of Griffin.

