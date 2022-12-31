NFL Insider says return of Mike White will help the Jets 'non-existent' running game | Connor Hughes

Both adjust to personnel changes, schedule adjustments and study game tapes. Although NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” featured new faces in the booth and production truck before the season started, the broadcasts continue to deliver at a high level. “Sunday Night Football” is on pace to be prime time’s top show for the 12th consecutive year.
The Broncos have, in some ways, become even more fascinating in the aftermath of the firing of coach Nathaniel Hackett. Beyond the concerted effort to rally around quarterback Russell Wilson — an endeavor that seems rooted in making the team as attractive as possible to potential coaching candidates — interim coach Jerry Rosburg opted to [more]
After the Rams made it to the Super Bowl four years ago, they decided to give their starting quarterback a contract that they quickly came to regret. After winning the Super Bowl last year, the same thing may have happened. The glass-half-full Rams would never dare to admit that, in hindsight, they may have given [more]
Alabama beat Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl on Saturday in New Orleans, and Bryce Young was spectacular in perhaps his final college game.
Kyle Van Noy pointed out a notable difference between Chargers coach Brandon Staley and Patriots coach Bill Belichick that doesn't paint his former boss in the best light.
Spending New Year's in Las Vegas typically arrives with a dash of chaos. This year, the Raiders brought it themselves by switching quarterbacks before their game against the 49ers.
Here's how the rest of the Big Ten Conference has done in 2022 bowl games.
Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy revealed on Thursday how and when the 49ers approached him leading up to 2022 NFL Draft.
After 31-14 loss against Tennessee in the Orange Bowl, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney ready and eager to turn the page to 2023.
Gary Hahn made the callous reference to the migrant crisis in El Paso when mentioning the score of the Sun Bowl.
Of the three current head-coaching openings for 2023, the vacancy in Denver has become the most intriguing. The Broncos have brand-new ownership with unlimited financial resources. They have a loyal and dedicated fan base that is starving to end a record seven-year stretch of no playoff appearances since the most recent Super Bowl win. It’s [more]
49ers rookie QB Brock Purdy's impressive start to his NFL career is being recognized in the best way.
Former Dallas Cowboy Deion Sanders had a few words of advice for this season’s team.
The former NFL star is reportedly in violation of state regulations over his partnership with a sportsbook.
Tennessee Titans rookie QB Malik Willis didn't play as new signee Joshua Dobbs led the offense vs the Cowboys. What does this mean for Willis' future?
Two weeks after the Giants thought they landed their franchise player, the team is discussing the ‘frustrating’ ordeal and gave some insight into what Carlos Correa seems to be focused on now.
The Columbus Dispatch and Georgia sports writers pick who they believe will win in the Buckeyes vs. Bulldogs game, and what the final score will be.
The Bills head to Cincinnati for a Monday night showdown that could decide the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Here is Sal Maiorana's preview.
Get ready for one of the biggest days of the 2022 college football bowl season: the College Football Playoff semifinals, plus two other bowl games.
Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer hasn't practiced this week because of a knee injury.