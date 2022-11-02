NFL Insider says just competing with Bills would be a step forward for Jets | Connor Hughes

The Associated Press

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) Amid Sean McVay's countless messages of condolences from friends, co-workers and family after the death of his grandfather, the Los Angeles Rams coach said one text from a friend crystallized the way he intends to remember John McVay. ''Be the things that you loved about the people that are gone,'' Sean McVay said Wednesday while fighting back tears. You talk about living a full life where you truly leave a legacy, and not because of the (NFL) success that he had ... but the way that he treated people.