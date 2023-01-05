NFL Insider says Jets will likely add a veteran QB for the 2023 season | Connor Hughes
SNY NFL Insider Connor Hughes reports that Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur believes QB Zach Wilson would have benefited from a veteran starter to watch for his first couple of seasons. Connor says that with Robert Saleh's job potentially on the line if Gang Green doesn't find their way to the postseason in 2023, the team will look to add a veteran QB to lead the team until Wilson is ready. Jimmy Garoppolo? Lamar Jackson? Derek Carr? Aaron Rodgers? Which veteran QB will be under center for the Jets next year?