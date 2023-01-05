NFL Insider says Jets will likely add a veteran QB for the 2023 season | Connor Hughes

Associated Press

Zach Wilson was the New York Jets' starting quarterback from the moment he was drafted No. 2 overall. Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur acknowledged Thursday that Wilson, who has struggled mightily and been benched twice this season, might have been better served being a backup to start his NFL career. “In hindsight, it probably would’ve benefited just to sit back and learn a little bit and watch a veteran do it and just kind of grow in this league," LaFleur said.