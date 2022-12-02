NFL Insider says Giants should do whatever it takes to sign Odell Beckham Jr. | SportsNite
On SportsNite, SNY NFL Insider Connor Hughes tells Eamon McAnaney despite stiff competition from several other high profile NFL teams, the Giants should do whatever it takes to sign Odell Beckham Jr., and take advantage of the fact that Big Blue is the first team he's visiting this week. As for the Jets, Connor says Mike White has to continue operating within the structure of the offense and let the Jets defense win the game for them.