NFL Insider says Commanders rematch could determine Daniel Jones' Giants future | Connor Hughes

The Associated Press

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier did a double take to emphasize how impressed he was re-watching tape of a play highlighting the intuitive bond linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano have developed over five seasons. The call was originally designed for Milano to pressure the line of scrimmage. Instead, a mere pre-snap glance between the two was all it took for Edmunds to take the lead on a play in which he stopped Jets running back Michael Carter for a 2-yard loss in a 20-12 win on Sunday.