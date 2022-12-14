NFL Insider says Commanders rematch could determine Daniel Jones' Giants future | Connor Hughes
Giants QB Daniel Jones has had little to work with this season, with a banged up offensive line, injured receivers, and a seemingly over-worked Saquon Barkley. However, the Giants sit at 7-5-1 with a very good chance to make the playoffs, but a win over Washington is a must. SNY NFL Insider Connor Hughes says that a performance leading to a win this week could determine Daniel Jones' entire Giants future if they make it to the postseason. Here's why.