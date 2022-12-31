NFL Insider says Adoree Jackson and Xavier McKinney remain out but Giants should still 'take care of business' on Sunday | Connor Hughes
The Giants were hoping to bolster their secondary with the return of Adoree Jackson and Xavier McKinney but SNY NFL Insider Connor Hughes feels that while it's disappointing they remain sidelined, the Giants should still be able to "take care of business" on Sunday against the reeling Colts. Connor expects both Jackson and McKinney to return in time for the playoffs, which takes precedent over rushing back to face a troubled Indianapolis team.