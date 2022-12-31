NFL Insider says Adoree Jackson and Xavier McKinney remain out but Giants should still 'take care of business' on Sunday | Connor Hughes

The Associated Press

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) Russell Wilson's receivers stood up for their embattled quarterback this week after his offensive linemen failed to help him up after several sacks in the Broncos' blowout loss to the Rams on Sunday that triggered a coaching shakeup. Interim head coach Jerry Rosburg, who replaced Nathaniel Hackett, on Friday called wide receiver Jerry Jeudy his hero for having Wilson's back. Jeudy took to social media to defend Wilson having his own upstairs office at Broncos headquarters, tweeting, ''He got an office because he's committed his life to this,'' adding he'd never had a teammate who motivated him more than Wilson.