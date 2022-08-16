NFL Insider reacts to Zach Wilson undergoing successful knee surgery | Connor Hughes

WBAL - Baltimore Videos

The penultimate day of Baltimore Ravens' training camp wrapped up Tuesday with a crisp workout on a perfect day to be outside. The Ravens are preparing for the second preseason game Sunday in Arizona. Odafe Oweh has been a constant presence throughout camp, reaching the backfield, wreaking havoc on the play. The 2021 first-round pick looks ready to build on an impressive rookie campaign. Oweh showed all the raw talent last year, making plenty of splash plays, but he also battled through the rookie doldrums. He'd have games with little impact on the field. Now, it's clear that things have slowed down for Oweh as he reads and reacts with greater ease, using the offseason to add polish and new moves to get to the quarterback.