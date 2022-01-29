NFL Insider reacts to rumor of Tom Brady reportedly retiring from the NFL | NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano

Calling him "one of the greatest athletes of all-time", SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano reacts to earlier reports of Tom Brady retiring from the NFL after 22 storied seasons. Attributing Brady's subsequent denial to possibly wanting to make the official announcement himself, Vacchiano says whenever Brady decides to make it official, he will be remembered as "one of those iconic athletes that people can love and hate at the same time" and that the NFL will never be the same without him. For more Ralph Vacchiano: https://sny.tv/tags/ralph-vacchiano About Ralph Vacchiano: Ralph Vacchiano, award-winning sports reporter and columnist, joined SNY in 2016 as its NFL Insider. Vacchiano covers the Giants and Jets beats for SNY.tv, co-hosts "The Tailgate," and is a regular contributor to "GEICO SportsNite." Vacchiano came to SNY following 15 years as the New York Giants beat writer and columnist for the New York Daily News.