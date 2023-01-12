NFL Insider reacts to news that the Jets and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur have parted ways | Connor Hughes

SNY NFL Insider Connor Hughes says that replacing Mike LaFleur as Jets offensive coordinator will be a "tall task." With an unsettled quarterback situation and a likely playoff mandate for head coach Robert Saleh and GM Joe Douglas, league sources tell Connor this is not viewed as an attractive opportunity to many coaches. The Jets plan to cast a "wide net" to fill the position but it will be a difficult hire with the potential for being "one and done" for the incoming coach.