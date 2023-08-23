NFL Insider reacts to Corey Davis retiring from the NFL and the impact on the Jets | Connor Hughes

Yahoo Sports

It's an exciting week in the NFL, and Charles McDonald and Frank Schwab are here to give their analysis on all the latest news. Will Levis has a lifetime mayonnaise sponsorship, Chris Jones is threatening to hold out deep into the regular season, Jonathan Taylor is seeking a trade, Baker Mayfield has been named the starter and the Baltimore Ravens lost their 24-game preseason win streak. Later, the duo each give a team that's changed their minds through their surprising play this preseason and check in on each of the rookie quarterbacks (plus Jordan Love) as the preseason starts to come to a close.