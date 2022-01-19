Update on Giants' GM search: Bills' Joe Schoen is the one to beat | SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano

SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano provides the latest on the New York Giants' GM search, saying that Bills' Joe Schoen had his second interview and has impressed the organization. Chiefs' Brian Poles is in line for a second interview as well. For more Ralph Vacchiano: https://sny.tv/tags/ralph-vacchiano About Ralph Vacchiano: Ralph Vacchiano, award-winning sports reporter and columnist, is SNY's NFL Insider covering the New York Giants and NY Jets. Vacchiano co-hosts "The Tailgate," and is a regular contributor to "GEICO SportsNite." Vacchiano came to SNY following 15 years as the New York Giants beat writer and columnist for the New York Daily News.

