Update on Giants' GM search: Bills' Joe Schoen is the one to beat | SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano

Associated Press

A political newcomer in Louisiana whose adept use of social media drew notice when he finished strong in a U.S. House race last year has posted an online video ad certain to draw more attention and, perhaps, campaign donations — it shows him smoking marijuana while decrying racial disparities in arrests for the drug. In his first campaign ad since he announced he would run for the seat held by first-term Republican Sen. John Kennedy, Gary Chambers is seen dressed in a suit, sitting in a tufted wingback chair in an open field and puffing away on a marijuana blunt. In a voiceover, he cites statistics about the number of people and the amount of money spent enforcing marijuana laws.